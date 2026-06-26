Happy Rebirth, Julianne (aka: Un-hackable Animal & Tree Girl).

Today a friend told me that Julianne (Skai Arbor), also known as Unhackable Animal had passed away after being run over by her own truck in a “freak accident.”

The friend sent me this news report:

I called her, immediately and left two messages. I messaged her on Telegram, where we had ongoing conversation for years. Finally, her friend called me and shared the terrible news: it was true.

Julianne had recently acquired a truck that needed servicing. She was visiting a friend on a large property and was parked on an incline. After saying goodbye, she got in her truck to leave and at one point, must have struggled with the truck and possibly attempted to stop it from rolling downhill and became injured in the process. The word “hematoma” was mentioned and she had injury to her head. :(



I was told that her friend heard her shout outside and ran out to find her body on the ground and immediately went to her side. Julianne started talking about where she needed to be (to feed another friend’s cat), and other things while they waited for an ambulance.



She died in the ambulance or at Santa Rosa hospital. This is what was passed on to me by another traumatized friend of hers (Bonnie). I welcome any/all corrections to my recollection of what I heard, today. I’m in shock. I’ve had a few hours of tears and pacing as I absorb the concept of how such a young, vibrant, and engaged life can end so quickly.



I first met Julianne after my pal Eric (FM8) sent part of my “spider silk” to her (as Unhackable Animal on Substack) to review under microscopy. Here are some links to those previous investigations by FM8, Julianne, and Wil.

You will find links to more of our early observations in these posts:





Since these observations, Julianne and I had been messaging about the results. We became online friends, sharing our love for our animals, talking about pressing issues in the world (geoengineering, nanotech, etc).



One day, she sent me the most thoughtful care package as a token of her appreciation for my efforts:

She was a beautiful spirit and soul. She was passionate about nature, trees, life, and animals. I will always cherish her book, which sits on my coffee table.

Julianne immersed herself in nature and became one with the trees. My heart hurts, thinking about her leaving this space. Her friend mentioned that she passed on a beautiful property, surrounded by trees and wildlife, and sent me a snippet of Julianne talking about death. She had no fear of death, and considered it a transition into something greater. She preferred to think “happy rebirth!” Link to her interview, here.



She was a force; she investigated many products touted as detoxes and shared her findings and concerns for what she felt might be causing harm vs. healing.



I would recommend you review her Substack for more information on the products she felt were NOT helpful…(nicotine patches, zeolite, etc.).



She leaves behind her beloved cats, who are ready for adoption out of Sebastapol, CA. If you live near this area and wish to care for her beloved fur-babies, please send me a PM.

This video is from October 1st of 2025, so these precious kitties will be older by now.

Julianne, I will miss your spirit and your engagement in this realm.



Even though we never physically met….you were a kindred spirit. I wish I had more of your pine needle essential oil spray. I thought of you every time I used it. I miss and love you. Happy rebirth, J.



With love and gratitude and admiration,



Mellow Kat.









