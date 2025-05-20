Resources for the Future has partnered up with Harvard’s SRM (Solar Radiation Management) for a Social Science Research Workshop titled “Governance in a Fractured World.” This will be happening on September 4th & 5th of this year.

This workshop will take place in Washington D.C.

Resources For the Future is yet another non-profit, pretending to care about equality in climate change, resilience, and diversity. Which is an absolute gas, because here are their corporate financial supporters.



Hey, you gotta love who is going to steer the “governance of solar radiation management (SRM)”: BIG NUCLEAR, Amazon, Meta, Shell USA, Duke Energy, Chevron Corp, The American Petroleum Institute, NextEra Energy, and ExxonMobile to name a few!

Those good old boys sure know how to get behind a big ponzi-scheme cause.

Here are the other non-profits (foundations) that support them. Good old Bezos and his Earth Fund. Ahhh. The Wellcome Trust, too? Awww. Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors? Thank the good heavens for these benevolent souls.

And here are the government agencies who support them:

Essentially, everyone who hopes to profit from the problem-reaction-solution game that they’ve all been playing us with since the dawn of time is a “supporter.”

FEMA? NOAA? National Science Foundation (NSF)? Energy? EPA?





Ok, so this "workshop" is going to be more of the same-old elite turdlettes scheming up ways to warm the public up to the idea of SRM, carbon credits, and other measures to ensure the elite few secure dominion over all. Got it.

Don’t forget….every globalist is pushing the “it’s the jet fuel” narrative, along with RFF. Pssst: …it’s NOT THE JET FUEL.



Here are a few of the sock-puppet participants who will be lying through their teeth about the DEI-J ways they'll put their boots on your neck:



Tyler Felgenhauer (an expert in public and international "affairs"):



”Kristin Hayes joined Resources for the Future in 2009, originally supporting a large-scale, multiyear project assessing the effectiveness and costs of a range of national US energy policy options. She now acts as RFF’s Senior Director for Research and Policy Engagement, helping to develop RFF’s research strategy and leading a number of convening and communications efforts at RFF. She is also a co-host of RFF’s weekly podcast, Resources Radio. Kristin has a BS from the College of William and Mary and an M.Sc. from the University of Oxford.”

Joseph E. Aldy:

Joe Aldy is a Professor of the Practice of Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School. His research focuses on climate change policy, energy policy, and mortality risk valuation. Aldy also currently serves as the faculty chair of the Regulatory Policy Program at Harvard Kennedy School. In 2009–2010, he served as the special assistant to the president for energy and the environment, reporting through both the White House National Economic Council and the Office of Energy and Climate Change.



William Pizer:

***The IPCC is a branch of the United Nations, mind you***

“He has previously served as a member on two committees for the National Academy of Science (on the social cost of greenhouse gases and on deep decarbonization), a lead author on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, a peer reviewer for the government’s 2023 revision to cost-benefit guidelines, and a member of multiple government advisory committees. He currently serves on the Climate-related Financial Risk Advisory Committee to the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

His research examines different choices in the design of policies to drive towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, how those choices affect both aggregate costs to society and the distribution of those costs among different members of society, and the interaction of national policies both across countries and with international negotiations. His work also examines how we value the future benefits of climate change mitigation. Dr. Pizer was involved in the creation of an environmental program at Duke Kunshan University in China and engaged in US-China climate policy dialogues for more than a decade. He has written more than 80 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.



Milan Elkerbout:

Elkerbout, we know what y’all all about. Here is just a snippet of his 40+ publications:

Zoom-in to see the titles of some of his papers. Yikes.

Folks…I did this style of “investigation” into various players, NGO’s, and foundations backing our regulatory agencies for many years. I dove through legislation and tax forms….I thought I was DONE doing this (because I finally recognize the patterns and what we’re up against). But now, I have a slightly larger audience (woo hoo!), so…I’m going to keep showing you until you get it.



The patterns remain the same: globalist cucks continue to shape the narrative, set the standards for global policies and “governance,” and take YOU TO THE CLEANERS.



I hope that by exposing the way these workshops/initiatives/partnerships/programs work, you’ll finally recognize that:

THE SYSTEM is ADVERSARIAL and the SOONER YOU GET OUT, THE BETTER.

Cut them off. Call them out. Expose them. Show their faces to the world. Block their pathetic attempts to put the squeeze on you. Demand accountability. Fight back. Stand up. Get loud. REFUSE TO COMPLY.



Love, Kat


