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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2dEdited

This all happens because we have lost our individual sovereignty. It's been stolen from us through psychological means. We've been traumtized into believing we even need a mommy and daddy to "represent us" like we're babies and can't speak for ourselves. The whole concept is utterly preposterous and so it leads to this where (ostensibly) these guys say they are spraying for "climate change" purposes. Would they consider what they're doing noble? If so why so much secrecy? Why aren't they advertising themselves and pumping themselves up for doing this to save humanity from climate change. They're not proud of it are they? We need to ask too, what is the timeline of these particles? First they spread across the sky, then they what? Come down? How long does it take them to come down if that's what they do? The climate is everybody's business, if they're not talking about it it means they are ignoble and of ill intent. So taxpayers should keep paying for this?

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OGA-Our Geoengineering Age's avatar
OGA-Our Geoengineering Age
2d

Great work Kat. This is some serious 🔥🔥🔥

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