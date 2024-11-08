Before you take ANY “vaccine,” PLEASE ask your pharmacy/doctor for the PACKAGE INSERT. Do not accept an injectable intervention until you’ve done your homework.



In the package insert, the vaccine manufacturer MUST list ALL side effects they BELIEVE to be associated with their product. They can NOT add random side-effects…they may only include the side effects they believe are connected to the use of their product.

Sections of importance:

6.2: Postmarketing experience (Possible side effects/risks)

11: Description (READ THIS)

13. Nonclinical toxicology: **Note: MOST if not ALL vaccines will say this:

Fluzone “has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential for impairment of fertility…”

That means: THEY HAVE NOT STUDIED or LOOKED for the risks. May that be a black box warning for you.



In this shot: Triton X-100:

”Triton X-100 was originally a registered trademark of Rohm & Haas Co. It was subsequently purchased by Union Carbide and then acquired by Dow Chemical Company upon the acquisition of Union Carbide. Soon afterward (in 2009), Dow also acquired Rohm & Haas Co.” (DOW Chemical is ATROCIOUS).

”In December 2012, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) included the substance group “4-(1,1,3,3-tetramethylbutyl)phenol, ethoxylated” – which includes Triton X-100 – in the Candidate List of substances of very high concern[9] of the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) Regulation which addresses the production, import and use of chemical substances and their potential impacts on human health and the environment.[10] A Triton X-100 degradation product has indeed turned out to be ecotoxic as it possesses hormone-like (estrogeno-mimetic) activity that may act on wildlife.[11] The ECHA finally included the substance group in the Authorisation List (Annex XIV),[12] mandating the pharmaceutical and other industries to replace this detergent by the “sunset date” January 4, 2021, thereby affecting EU manufacturers, importers, and downstream users, as well as non-European manufacturers exporting their products into the EU.”

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triton_X-100



Mercury is being injected in to you.



What are the risks of mercury? Look it up.

Remember: in everyday life, your body is designed to keep this crap OUT.

You have natural barriers:

Gastrointestinal

Blood-brain

Lungs

Skin



With each shot, you are BYPASSING these barriers and introducing foreign DNA, surfactants, preservatives, adjuvants, and more.



If you wouldn’t drink it, why on EARTH would you INJECT IT?



In my humble opinion: every single vaccine has been a means to cause harm.



Problem, reaction, solution. The vaccines cause the lifelong side effects that require MEDICATION.

That…is where the big bucks are made.



Trust your body. Take care of it and you can beat back a lot of environmental abuse.



Much love,



MK



PS: for a humorous take on different FLEW shots….look here.