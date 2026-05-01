"Fear...Unmasked with Mellow Kat"
My interview with Reframing the Narrative
I had the pleasure of meeting PJ and Jake last week for a conversation about waking up, rabbit holes, and taking action. Find their YouTube channel, here.
For those who haven’t followed my past public records act requests and calls-to-action, please check out my Bitchute Channel (select videos and “oldest” to see what I was doing in 2020), and of course…go through my older Substack posts.
On Substack, I’ve shared information to help you learn how to track and identify flights, and how to file a public records act request. I also share my local activism, my fight against Gates-funded Oxitec (mosquitoes) in California, my two pilot confrontations (adulticides and seeding operation), and more!
Thank you PJ and Jake for having me on!
Love, Kat
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Great interview! I had a similar experience through “Covid”. I thank God for the best thing to come out of that nightmare was the great awakening I went through and the seemingly thousands of rabbit holes I went down to find out literally everything they’ve lied to us about since before the turn of the 20th century. More and more people are waking up and it’s a beautiful thing to see.
Keep up the good work, Kat!
I like plants. The colours are wow and the peas are flowering. I from age eleven was at a free school and all was said and the sooner the better