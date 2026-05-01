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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
2h

Great interview! I had a similar experience through “Covid”. I thank God for the best thing to come out of that nightmare was the great awakening I went through and the seemingly thousands of rabbit holes I went down to find out literally everything they’ve lied to us about since before the turn of the 20th century. More and more people are waking up and it’s a beautiful thing to see.

Keep up the good work, Kat!

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Paul's avatar
Paul
1h

I like plants. The colours are wow and the peas are flowering. I from age eleven was at a free school and all was said and the sooner the better

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