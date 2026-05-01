I had the pleasure of meeting PJ and Jake last week for a conversation about waking up, rabbit holes, and taking action. Find their YouTube channel, here.



For those who haven’t followed my past public records act requests and calls-to-action, please check out my Bitchute Channel (select videos and “oldest” to see what I was doing in 2020), and of course…go through my older Substack posts.

On Substack, I’ve shared information to help you learn how to track and identify flights, and how to file a public records act request. I also share my local activism, my fight against Gates-funded Oxitec (mosquitoes) in California, my two pilot confrontations (adulticides and seeding operation), and more!



Thank you PJ and Jake for having me on!



Love, Kat