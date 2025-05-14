MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Summers's avatar
Judy Summers
4h

Awesome work here, thank you for sharing…I will share too!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave's avatar
Dave
3hEdited

Wow! Great job (again) at providing all that info and contact information!

NO child, or anyone for that matter, should be receiving even one shot of any vaccines at this point! NONE! They are of ZERO benefit and have shown to be harmful, over and over again. This is an EMERGENCY!

Why do people even consider taking vaccines, or giving them to their children at this point!

Everyone of of these vermin involved in the production, sales, distribution of these diabolical poisons, should be put immediately on trial for Crimes Against Humanity. It's that serious! But, chances are, we know that won't happen. Just stay away from them (shots) and urge all family and friends to do the same.

We have been lied to long enough about this!

Don't be fooled when they try and foist a similar "pandemic" on the public in the future.

In case there are any lingering doubts:

https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2025/05/11/research-findings-show-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-alter-genes-and-cause-permanent-heart-damage/#more-8007

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture