With all of this talk on my social media chats about “leaving a comment for the FDA’s advisory committee,” I felt it was time you know who you’re trying to reach with your comments. I tried to expose the CDC Advisory Committee back in October of 2022, here.

Who sits on the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee? (aka: VRBAC )

Here is a link to the bios of every committee member.

1. Paul A. Offit:

Read: Offit Cashes In with Merck and RotaTeq vaccines. He is also a Vaccine Propagandist.

His RotaTeq rotavirus vax was found to be contaminated with porcine circovirus. That’s PIG DNA. My son had TWO of these vile interventions. >:(

2. Saad B. Omer:

Once the inaugural Director of the Yale Institute for Global Health. He has served on the boards of trustees of (Gates’s) Gavi the Vaccine Alliance and Sabin Vaccine Institute and advisory panels including the World Health Organization Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Vaccines, U.S. National Vaccine Advisory Committee, the Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria-Vaccine Innovation Working Group, and multiple National Academy of Medicine panels. Here is Omer’s website and bio.

3. Stanley M. Perlman: He also has his own LAB (I’m sure he gets pharma-funding):





4. Jay M. Portnoy: He speaks about ConVid, here. He speaks about the WWI manufactured “flu” that essentially ended the war, as it sickened many troops around the world. Around 19 minutes of this interview, he suggests that getting the vaccine will be “more effective” at helping immunity than getting the infection. Jesus help us.

5. Eric J. Rubin:

Sat on the Advisory Committee and voted to APPROVE Pfizer’s vaccine. “A vaccine advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration voted yesterday to recommend the vaccine for emergency authorization. The FDA could grant approval this weekend, and shots could begin next week.”



ALL VACCINES ARE INTENDED TO CAUSE HARM.

For the hell of it, I am also reminded to share another important document.

Please download and save and research these excipients on your own time. You can thank me later.

VACCINES AND THEIR EXCIPIENTS. LINK HERE.

Aside from the astounding types of aluminum (a known neurotoxin) and mercury (aka: thimerosol)….

Did you see the “porcine circoviruses?”

What are MRC-5 human diploid cells?

WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblasts?

Vero Cell DNA?

Formaldehyde?

What is monosodium glutamate?

Bovine calf serum?

Polysorbate 80 helps it all cross the blood-brain barrier.



Please WAKE UP and….

