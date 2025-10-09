Call to action:

Identify and photograph cameras in your community.

Make a list of cross streets and start an investigation.

What data do they collect?

How is that data used/stored/shared?

Who authorized them?

Tell your friends, family, and community.

Make public comment in opposition to the surveillance at your City Council and County Board of Supervisors meetings.

Hold signs under cameras or mark them with caution tape to help others LOOK UP and SEE the ways they’re being surveilled/tracked/traced/profiled.



Take steps to get them removed. Get creative if you must. *WINK*



The point of this post is to inspire awareness and action.

Recently, my dear friend spotted a newly-installed camera in a high-traffic area that we frequent. Of course, she called me right away and began doing some digging.



Upon some investigation of the images she shared with me, I discovered it was an Avigilon camera made by Motorola Solutions. This is part of a public-private partnership facilitated by Motorola Solutions to provide real-time, 360-degree, infrared-enhanced surveillance (with facial recognition). Who the f**k asked me or anyone else for permission?



I spoke with our local PD about this. It turns out, it was their idea. They wanted to put some sweet grant money to use. I spoke with our local police Lt. “H.”

She made sure to emphasize that this is for “our safety and your safety.” Hmm. Reminds me of 2020 when people chased me down with temp guns, called the police, and kicked me out of grocery stores for not wearing a mask. They had to keep me out for everyone’s “safety.”



Folks, we’ve all come to recognize that promises like “Safe and effective,” or “it’s for your safety,” are a load of horse shit. And as you read on, I hope that if you know any naive supporters of Big Brother surveillance, you might help them finally understand how these cameras are really being used and abused around the world right now. It’s time to take an effing stand.



I’ve been stewing over the cameras around town for a while, now. Every time I drive under one, I flip it off and fantasize about blasting it with a shotgun.

I’ve posted many videos and shared as much information as I can on social media platforms to notify my friends and neighbors about our ever-increasing surveillance state. Now I need to bump it up a notch, before I let my fantasies of physical destruction consume me.



Tonight, I decided to make some signs with my dear friend, as we plan to post up under these cameras with handouts about the harms of biometric surveillance. We plan on sharing the contact information for the police department and city council members who approved the installment of these surveillance nuisances. We will encourage everyone to email/call/show up at local council/board meetings to say “TAKE THESE DOWN.” I would much rather support more jobs vs. AI surveillance cameras.



We’ve already followed the steps, above.

Now, I have to make an even greater effort to reach more people who are unknowingly impacted by this insane-surveillance.

Interestingly, our Lt. H said that the business owners were OK with it. That’s interesting, because when my friend and I asked local business owners, they had NO IDEA the cameras were even there.



So, we’re going to remedy this. We’re going to start holding our signs a few times each week until people get the memo and start looking out for these cameras.



We will also share the names and contact emails of our City Council members and of our decision makers at the local PD so they can let them know how they feel.



I know that the most people who learn that we’re under 24/7 surveillance will NOT be happy about it.

Folks: I’m going to encourage you to do the same in your own neck-of-the-woods. Please. Do more than just complain. Get proactive, STAT.



Now: For more on these nasty public private partnerships, here are some articles to get your started. Here are a few of my older substacks on these matters: Links here, here, here, and here.



Here are some mainstream articles if you need to convince your friend or family member who sees Big Tech and Big Brother as our benevolent protectors.



Article #1: How Police Use Public-Private Partnerships To Spy On Americans.



“Stingray devices, facial recognition technology, body cameras, automated license plate readers, gunshot detection, predictive policing software, AI-enhanced video analytics, real-time crime centers, fusion centers: all of these technologies and surveillance programs rely on public-private partnerships that together create a sticky spiderweb from which there is no escape.

As the cost of these technologies becomes more affordable for the average consumer, an effort underwritten by the tech industry and encouraged by law enforcement agencies and local governing boards, which in turn benefit from access to surveillance they don’t need to include in their budgets, big cities, small towns, urban, suburban and rural communities alike are adding themselves to the surveillance state’s interconnected grid.

What this adds up to for government agencies (that is, FBI, NSA, DHS agents, etc., as well as local police) is a surveillance map that allows them to track someone’s movements over time and space, hopscotching from doorbell camera feeds and business security cameras to public cameras on utility poles, license plate readers, traffic cameras, drones, etc.”



“Through AWS, the company is becoming a key supplier and broker for police, using its massive infrastructure and network of partners to place AI at the core of modern surveillance.

AWS has positioned itself not just as a host of police data but also as a promoter and intermediary for surveillance tools. Internal emails from West Coast law enforcement agencies show that AWS’s “law enforcement and school safety” team has been pushing a portfolio of surveillance technologies directly to police departments.

These include license-plate tracking from Flock Safety; analytics and data fusion tools from Lucidus Solutions (now part of Flock) and C3 AI; weapons detection from ZeroEyes; bodycam-based reporting from Abel Police and Mark43; video search and face tracking from Veritone; and voice analytics of inmate calls via Leo Technologies’ Verus. Together, these tools target a police technology market that could exceed $11 billion.”



From the article: “Through a public record request, Motherboard has obtained a user manual that gives unprecedented insight into Palantir Gotham (Palantir’s other services, Palantir Foundry, is an enterprise data platform), which is used by law enforcement agencies like the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center. The NCRIC serves around 300 communities in northern California and is what is known as a “fusion center,” a Department of Homeland Security intelligence center that aggregates and investigates information from state, local, and federal agencies, as well as some private entities, into large databases that can be searched using software like Palantir.

Fusion centers have become a target of civil liberties groups in part because they collect and aggregate data from so many different public and private entities. The US Department of Justice’s Fusion Center Guidelines list the following as collection targets:

The guide doesn’t just show how Gotham works. It also shows how police are instructed to use the software. This guide seems to be specifically made by Palantir for the California law enforcement because it includes examples specific to California. We don’t know exactly what information is excluded, or what changes have been made since the document was first created. The first eight pages that we received in response to our request is undated, but the remaining twenty-one pages were copyrighted in 2016. (Palantir did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)”



I think that’s a good start. We all know where this is going, no?



Share your own efforts in the comments, below!

Update of our efforts to come in the future.



Love, Kat



