Not so subtle.



They always tell you. Revelation of the method. Universal karma. If you stay silent when they show/tell you…you’re giving consent. It’s that simple.



DARPA & the brain. Neuroweapons for the brain.





Original from DisgustingTube. Try NOT to watch it to avoid giving any “up-likes.”

Mind control. Surveillance. Smart dust.

NIH & Brain Initiative:

What could go wrong? Link here.



Here we are. They’re showing you through media and music.

Anyone see Black Mirror’s “Men Against Fire?”

Soliders in blue helmets (much like the United Nations pawns) fight “roaches.” Until one soldier experiences a “glitch” after a malfunction in his neural implant. He realizes he’s been killing human beings. Chilling shit.



“They reach a cave in the woods where the woman, named Catarina, explains that the MASS implant alters soldiers' senses to show people of her ethnic group as inhuman "roaches". They are victims of a genocide justified by the military as genetic cleansing.”



I find it interesting that the neural implant is called MASS. Sounds much like the USAF’s Modular Aerial Spraying System. You know, the C-130’s that douse you in “ADULTICIDES?”

We’re up against some evil people with a lot of power. They appear to enjoy thrusting their abuses in our faces.













