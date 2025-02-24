"Cloud-Buster" Wilhelm Reich was a sexual predator connected to Freud. He's not a visionary.

Orgone devices to stop chemtrails? Who was Wilhelm Reich? How credible is he? I’m just going to say it:

If you want to stop “chemtrails,” you need to identify the companies that are involved and find the means to stop them from taking off.

Spraying vinegar at the sky to stop chemtrails feels like a silly humilation ritual and distraction from any meaningful action.



Wilhelm Reich’s cloud-busters are as insane as his background as an unethical predator (described in video and here).

Let’s get a little background on Wilhelm Reich and his Orgonomic Infant Research Center

“Reich established the Orgonomic Infant Research Center (OIRC) in 1950, with the aim of preventing muscular armouring in children from birth. Meetings were held in the basement of his house in Forest Hills. Turner wrote that several children who were treated by OIRC therapists later said they had been sexually abused by the therapists, although not by Reich. One woman said she was assaulted by one of Reich's associates when she was five years old. Children were asked to stand naked in front of Reich and a group of 30 therapists in his basement, while Reich described the children's "blockages".[137] Reich's daughter, Lore Reich Rubin, told Turner that she believed Reich himself had been abused as a child, which is why he developed such an interest in sex and childhood sexuality.[138]

The sexual allegations apart, several people discussed how the vegetotherapy had hurt them physically as children, as therapists pressed hard on the body to loosen muscular armour. Reich's son, Peter, wrote in his autobiography, Book of Dreams (1973) about the pain this had caused him.[139] Susanna Steig, the niece of William Steig, the New Yorker cartoonist, wrote about being pressed so hard during Reichian therapy that she had difficulty breathing, and said that a woman therapist had sexually assaulted her. According to Turner, a nurse complained in 1952 to the New York Medical Society that an OIRC therapist had taught her five-year-old son how to masturbate. The therapist was arrested, but the case was dropped when Reich agreed to close the OIRC.[140]” link



Chris Turner wrote a book: Adventures in the Orgasmatron on Wilhelm Reich.



Here is an article written by Slate: https://slate.com/culture/2011/06/christopher-turner-s-adventures-in-the-orgasmatron-wilhelm-reich-proselytized-for-the-orgasm-what-is-his-legacy.html and https://www.theguardian.com/books/2011/jul/08/wilhelm-reich-free-love-orgasmatron



I’ve covered Reich’s pal, secret-society member Sigmund Freud and sexual-abuser Alfred Kinsey, here. For more links: https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/1995/12/08/kinsey-report-fast-and-loose/b058e754-34c5-4c62-87fb-7ee1cd42d625/ and

https://allthatsinteresting.com/alfred-kinsey-report



So…Reich helped children release their sexual “blockages” in his basement with other therapists? They taught children how to masturbate? Come the F*&$ ON! Why on earth would we give this pedophile ANY attention?



We need to address the chemtrail (and EMF) harms in a realistic way. It makes NO sense to me why we’re tying to build elaborate and expensive contraptions to diminish the harmful effects of chemtrails/EMF that have been foisted upon us without our consent.



It’s quite simple. Self-defense = dismantling the harmful installations (microwave towers). Self defense = ensuring that chemtrail planes never leave the tarmac.



Get your mind and your game plan ready. Spinning out over fake solutions will get us nowhere.



I’m going for a walk to clear my head. Individuals like Reich make me sick. Please stop promoting him as a brilliant innovator.



Love, MK