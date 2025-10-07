Feeling prepared is empowering. I’m by no means an expert, nor have I been “prepping” like some die-hards out there. Regardless, I wanted to share what I’ve been doing at home to prepare for a surprise emergency.
If you have to hit the road with little notice, I love the bug-out bin and backpack. Both are ready to go in my home, and it gives me some piece of mind.
My bug-out bin (list below):
MellowKat's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My (new) tactical vest:
Note: this JUST came in the mail today. It is far from stocked. I’m researching some ideas on how to stock it full for a grab & go emergency.
Get yourself a GMRS radio to stay tuned into emergency alerts and local scanners.
Here is a helpful link I am just starting to review (my vest DOES need adjustment, but better something than nothing). You can carry extra magazines, pepper/bear spray, a flashlight, emergency poncho, radio, weapons, knives, head lamp, etc.
Bug Out Bin &/or Bag items:
Emergency contact list
Tarp
Ziplock & trash bags
Rubber gloves
Zip ties & rubber bands
EZ-6000 glue
Tools:
Mini blade
Knives
Multi-tools
Scissors
Duct tape/Masking tape/Measuring tape
Hatchets/knife
Rocketstove
Sewing Kit
Pot for cooking
Mini-propane & fuel for mini-stoves
First aid kit (not shown in video):
Anti-itch creme, hydrocortisone, antibacterial cream, etc
Gauze, bandaids, iodine, rubbing alcohol, wipes.
Personal: medications, feminine products, tooth/skin care, bug spray or essential oils to repel insects.
Caution tape, paper (for fire and writing), foil, fire starters, waterproof match container, lighters.
Batteries
USB charger, jumper cables
Flashlights
Headlamps (extra batteries)
Electrolytes (salt/sugar/protein snacks)
Handwarmers, emergency blankets.
Water purification tables or chlorine dioxide.
Whistle
Waterproof boots, pants, coat. Umbrella.
Gas mask
Hammock/bug tent/rain fly in-one.
Please feel free to add to the list if I’m missing anything!
UPDATE: A friend reminded me that we need a bug-out bin for our animals, too. Sheesh! Yes, indeed. Have an easy-to-grab bin for your pets as well. <3
Lastly: I felt compelled to share another video about survival that inspired me to become better prepared.
Happy organizing!
Love, Kat
MellowKat's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A good rule of thumb for a bug out, is to have at least 72 hours of food and water. Military food supply such as MRE'S (meal ready to eat) are compact and have a heating souce usually with the meals. Freeze dried backpacking meals are also lightweight and don't take up much space. A pack of Beofang radios for the family is another must have item. You can find them cheap on Ebay in a multi-pack. The radios can pick up HAM radio, private and emergency stations, in case communications go down.
A pet emergency kit is good to have as a separate kit. Some supplies per each pet. During the 1994 Northridge quake my then cat was such a mellow guy until that day. Poor guy was traumatized, but thank goodness due to his mellow nature he did ok hanging in his crate in the car as we hung out during all the aftershocks. Found not having his stuff collected in one spot meant trying to collect amid rubble. 3-7 days of meds and food good to have in a pet to go bag. Felines need at least a small poop box, even a large feline can survive a small poop box. Mine then was a 17lbs maine coon, yet did ok using a small temp poop box.