Feeling prepared is empowering. I’m by no means an expert, nor have I been “prepping” like some die-hards out there. Regardless, I wanted to share what I’ve been doing at home to prepare for a surprise emergency.



If you have to hit the road with little notice, I love the bug-out bin and backpack. Both are ready to go in my home, and it gives me some piece of mind.

My bug-out bin (list below):

My (new) tactical vest:

Note: this JUST came in the mail today. It is far from stocked. I’m researching some ideas on how to stock it full for a grab & go emergency.

Get yourself a GMRS radio to stay tuned into emergency alerts and local scanners.

Here is a helpful link I am just starting to review (my vest DOES need adjustment, but better something than nothing). You can carry extra magazines, pepper/bear spray, a flashlight, emergency poncho, radio, weapons, knives, head lamp, etc.

Bug Out Bin &/or Bag items:

Emergency contact list

Tarp

Ziplock & trash bags

Rubber gloves

Zip ties & rubber bands

EZ-6000 glue



Tools:

Mini blade

Knives

Multi-tools

Scissors

Duct tape/Masking tape/Measuring tape

Hatchets/knife

Rocketstove

Sewing Kit



Pot for cooking

Mini-propane & fuel for mini-stoves



First aid kit (not shown in video):

Anti-itch creme, hydrocortisone, antibacterial cream, etc

Gauze, bandaids, iodine, rubbing alcohol, wipes.



Personal: medications, feminine products, tooth/skin care, bug spray or essential oils to repel insects.



Caution tape, paper (for fire and writing), foil, fire starters, waterproof match container, lighters.



Batteries

USB charger, jumper cables

Flashlights

Headlamps (extra batteries)

Electrolytes (salt/sugar/protein snacks)

Handwarmers, emergency blankets.

Water purification tables or chlorine dioxide.

Whistle



Waterproof boots, pants, coat. Umbrella.

Gas mask

Hammock/bug tent/rain fly in-one.



Please feel free to add to the list if I’m missing anything!



UPDATE: A friend reminded me that we need a bug-out bin for our animals, too. Sheesh! Yes, indeed. Have an easy-to-grab bin for your pets as well. <3



Lastly: I felt compelled to share another video about survival that inspired me to become better prepared.

Happy organizing!



Love, Kat