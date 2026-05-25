Before June 5th: Tell EPA "NO" to the release of wolbachia-infected mosquitoes!

Thank you to a friend for bringing this to my attention!! It takes all of us to keep an eye on these three-letter agencies and their shennanigans.



The EPA is asking for public comment. You MUST leave an email of opposition by June 5th, 2026. Leave your public comment, HERE.

Sample letter:

"I oppose Google LLCs EUP to release wolbachia-infected mosquitoes. Google, under Verily Life Sciences” released wolbachia-infected Aedes Agypti mosquitoes in 2017 and 2018 and the populations have only increased since then.

We do not fully understand the adverse impact these infected mosquitoes will have on non-target species, nor do we know if the wolbachia infected mosquitoes carries a risk of feminization in mosquito populations. This is an experiment we do not wish to conduct in nature, and we can NOT reverse course once these insects are released. NO. NO. NO to Google’s EUP!



From EBSCO:

“Wolbachia can induce feminization, converting male embryos into females to ensure its own propagation, as it cannot be passed on through male reproductive cells due to a phenomenon known as cytoplasmic incompatibility.

Additionally, Wolbachia may also eliminate male embryos that could compete for resources, thereby favoring the survival of female hosts that carry the bacteria. Despite being a parasite, recent studies have shown that Wolbachia can increase the reproductive output of infected female hosts, leading some researchers to consider it more of a mutualistic entity in these specific contexts.”

Source: https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/health-and-medicine/wolbachia



As we all know, female mosquitoes are the BITERS. Do we want to risk the potential to feminize the mosquito populations? NO! Stop messing with nature and DO NOT APPROVE THIS EUP.



Sincerely,

Your name



Now, here are the documents from my Public Records Act request done back in 2023. Please note: The 681,600,000 mosquitoes approved for release were AEDES AEGYPTI. Here is a picture of one. Blame Google (Alphabet Inc) for these bad boys in your backyard:

Here is a letter between the EPA and MosquitoMate, Inc. (MosquitoMate was part of the Debug Project in California, Florida, and Texas in 2017 & 2018):



Full PDF is here:

Mosquitomate 89668 Eup 3 Amendment Extension 06 22 2017 2.44MB ∙ PDF file Download Download



Please leave that EPA COMMENT by clicking on THIS hyperlink! Let me know in the comments when you’ve done this! Let’s drive up the responses from 129 to over 5,000! WE’VE GOT THIS!



Should the EPA ignore our emails, remember that local action works wonders to nip this in the bud: you MUST stay tuned to your local mosquito vector control district and hold the GM accountable if he/she proposes releasing Google’s wolbachia-infected mosquitoes!



Much love, THANK YOU!



Kat



Here is info on Sindbis:

Virus or no virus believer, let’s just look at the symptoms that people might experience if Sindbis is “enhanced” by these wolbachia-mosquitoes:

Again, for those who don’t believe in viruses: Stop before you detract from my main point, below. Let me say: I believe most of our ailments & symptoms are caused from poisoning and electrical interference.

They call it “virus,” I would prefer we just discuss “symptoms.”



That aside:



My main point of this post is: STOP MESSING WITH MOTHER NATURE! STOP INFECTING ANIMALS with your GARBAGE INTERVENTIONS!



Got it? :D Thanks.



