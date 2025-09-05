When it comes to making headway to expose and stop geoengineering, I’d like us to work a little harder to reach outside of our echo-chambers to share information with the blissfully oblivious ones.



For those who are unsure where or how to start flexing your voice, I thought I would share one example of how you can take one consistent action to keep the pressure on our s-elected representatives.



Here’s my ask:



Every week, through the end of 2025 I want you (and your friends/neighbors) to write a hand-written message to both Secretary Kennedy and President Trump to urge them to expose and halt all geoengineering projects in the U.S. (This includes pressuring them to declare a moratorium on ALL “research” projects done by government agencies, Universities, and NGOs).



Writing letters to advisory committees or your s-elected representatives can feel daunting. We can Keep It Simple, Stupid.



By sending a handwritten message that is simple and to-the-point, you send a gesture to show that you still care, and that you expect them to follow-through on their promises to STOP GEOENGINEERING.



Here is an example of one handwritten note I wrote for RFK Jr.

I’ve included flyers and a card from GeoengineeringWatch.org.

It’s short, sweet, and to the point.



Both Trump and RFK Jr. know where to find more detailed information on geoengineering, so don’t sweat trying to convince them of all of the facts.



They need to know: we’re not going to stop applying pressure.



I know that some of you will say “they don’t care, they’re all SELECTED.” I agree with that sentiment. Here’s the purpose behind this exercise:



1. Your letters will consistently demonstrate that you do not consent to geoengineering research and operations. A hand-written message speaks louder than a tweet.



2. S-elected representatives can sometimes be swayed by public demand. It’s worth the effort, at the very least.



3. This letter serves as an exercise in ACTION-ISM. It’s a muscle you need to start flexing. It is empowering to speak your truth.



4. Just getting started on small action-steps may lead to you feeling compelled to take your actionism to the next level and…

…start tracking flights and confronting pilots.



Let’s do this! Addresses at the end of this ‘Stack.



That said, I’d rather you bump it up to in-person confrontation with the abusers…but we all need to start somewhere, right?

Other action you can take:



By the way, I’m excited to announce that a new documentary, Climate Trails, will be coming out on Amazon Prime. If you don’t want to watch through Prime, you can rent it on Vimeo, here. I was interviewed by the filmmakers back in March of this year. I am thrilled to see yet another film addressing the harms around unregulated geoengineering experiments. Please spread the word!



Here’s the official trailer.



Here are the mailing addresses and contact numbers for DJT and RFK Jr.:



Donald J. Trump

725 5th Avenue,

New York NY 10022



For official correspondence:

Donald J. Trump

202-456-1111

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20500



Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

202-690-7000 and 202-690-6392

secretary@hhs.gov

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20500



You may also wish to send another letter to HHS:

U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

200 Independence Avenue S.W.

Washington, D.C. 20201

1-877-696-9775



Love, Kat

