A friend sent me an update from ZeroGeoengineering.com, talking about a new federal lawsuit, filed against the U.S. Forest Service for the heavy metals in chemical retardants. It is important to recognize how unconscionable it is to approve the widespread use of “trade-secret” formulations made by chemical corporations.



If you recall, I previously shared that even the SDS of the cloud seeding flares used in my county list their components as “proprietary” or “trade-secret.” This really grinds my wheels, because these agencies misrepresent the harms they’re really causing



Here is a snippet from The Daily Montanan:

”A study by the University of Southern California estimates hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic metals have been dumped onto forests during aerial fire retardant drops during the past decade, and, according to a new federal lawsuit filed against the U.S. Forest Service, could potentially harm wildlife, specifically endangered and threatened species.”

Here is a screenshot of the study. Note the “While fire suppressing products used on wildfires must be approved by the U.S. Forest Service, portions of their formulations are trade secrets.”

The article continues, “The bright red fire retardant, often seen being dumped from large air tankers, contains cadmium, selenium, chromium, and other metals, according to the lawsuit, which was filed by the Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics on May 7. The organization is a non-profit made up of current and former USFS employees dedicated to protecting the country’s forests and reform within the agency.”



”The plaintiffs are seek acknowledgement and disclosure of the toxic metals being used, as well as biological opinions from other agencies assessing the impact of the fire retardant on threatened and endangered animals.

The USC Study, which is referenced in the lawsuit, was published in 2024 after researchers bought fire retardant and put it in a mass spectrophotometer to determine the chemical make-up of the retardant.

“Based on information and belief, the Forest Service has known about the presence of some, or all, of these metals in aerial fire retardant since well before the publication of the USC study,” the lawsuit reads.

The study estimated that between 2009 and 2021, about 840,000 pounds of toxic metals were added into the environment due to fire retardant drops in the United States.

Companies only had to disclose part of their retardant formula, according to the study, necessitating the mass spectrometry test. Previous concerns around retardants mostly centered on it containing ammonium polyphosphates, which can kill wildlife.”

YUCK. GRRRRR!!!! I’m going to take this a step further than ZeroEngineering by exposing the faces and names of the people behind the products.

Aren’t you ready for some freaking transparency with regard to the chemicals they’re dumping over our heads?

How many firefighters have become sick after fighting fires where these chemicals are used? I know of one, and I will be encouraging his partner to look into the chemicals used during the last fire that left him sick and unable to work. He was poisoned at some point while fighting that fire (I loosely recall that it was the Lockheed fire).



ALSO worth noting: the chemicals being dumped are not only expensive and toxic, but considered pretty dang useless:

It’s time to stop using USELESS and HARMFUL chemicals.



Now, it’s time to introduce you to the minions of this multinational chemical corporations that continue to lie and poison us, while hiding some of their formulations behind “proprietary” and “trade-secret” labels.



The chemical in question:? PHOS-CHECK.

This is where the transfer of ownership gets a little sticky; let’s start with this article from Aerial Fire Mag:



“PHOS-CHEK has been owned by multiple companies over the last 60 years, starting with Monsanto. The PHOS-CHEK business became part of Solutia when Monsanto divested its chemical businesses in 1997, and then in 2000, the business was acquired by Astaris, a joint venture between Solutia and FMC. Astaris was subsequently acquired by Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) in 2005, and the PHOS-CHEK brand was assigned to ICL's Performance Products division. In 2018, ICL sold its Fire Safety and Specialty Additives businesses to SK Capital. Eddie Goldberg took the role of CEO of the newly formed Perimeter Solutions. In 2021, Perimeter Solutions as part of an acquisition by EverArc Holdings, went public and is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange (PRM).”



We all know that Monsanto has lied about product safety for decades, and was bought by Bayer for a Satanic $66 billion dollars, so we’re in good hands. Ha.

From USA Today:

And we all know by now that Bayer is connected to IG Farben, who developed nerve agents to cause death and destruction around the world.

Please note: we’re still being sprayed with nerve agents (aka: adulticides) under the guise of protecting us from mosquitoes. Remember my first pilot confrontation with the adulticide-spraying pilot out of Sacramento?



So, this chemical concoction formerly made by Monsanto was transferred to Israel Chemicals Limited (a global chemical corp), and then to SK Capital, which changed its name to Perimeter Solutions. Got it.



Before I move on, I want to make a note: Israel Chemicals Limited is worth checking out. It is a creepy multinational chemical manufacturer owned by the ISRAEL CORPORATION).



The Israel Corporation is a global head-honcho in the chemical/fertilizer/energy/shipping/transportation world, and worth a dive at some point as another menace to humanity. It is worth billions and billions of dollars. Here are some of its subsidiaries: Israel Chemicals Ltd., Oil Refineries Ltd, Tower Semiconductor, Zim Integrated Shipping Services, and Qoros.

Back to Perimeter Solutions:



The first image that popped up when I opened their website was of firefighting foam.

Of course, I am reminded of the remember the 166 million commercial birds in the U.S. (chickens, ducks, and turkeys) that were culled because of a FAKE BIRD FLU.



The UK culled roughly 1.8 million. Old posts here, here, and here.



Please remember that the bird flu was really just about attacking our food supply and not really about a fake-virus. Now Brazil is culling birds as of May 2025. Make this fucking insanity end.



How were most of the commercial birds killed? They were Suffocated and left to DIE, courtesy of fire-fighting foam. I’m pretty damn sure that this “solution” came from Perimeter Solutions. It all comes together. Sighhh.

Business is always big for Big Chemicals. Problem-reaction-solution.



Here is a link to Perimeter Solutions history. And now…my favorite part. Showing you the faces and names of the people behind the corrupt chemical corporations.



Haitham Khouri was the founder of EverArc Holdings.

EverArc Holdings was the recipient of $740 million in funding from Bratenahl Capital Partners, who invests on behalf of the Howley Family and Howely Foundation. Essentially, they’re “all-in” on the global Perimeter Solutions foam/chemicals.

Nick Howley is Chairman of Perimeter Solutions. Nick is one of the founders of The Howley Foundation and a member of the Board of Directors.

Edward Goldberg was the Business Director for IsraHell Chemicals Limited ICL Performance Additives and Solutions, where he held general management responsibility for the company’s global fire safety segment. Eddie is credited with building ICL’s global fire safety business, focusing on products for wildland fire management and municipal and industrial fire suppression.





Grant Bowman was a founder and Managing Partner of Hunter Capital Limited Partnership, a Managing Director at Blue Ridge Capital, and an Analyst at Lehman Brothers. Interesting investments, man.

And here are the rest of the chemical-twerps who love poisoning the planet, animal and human life under the guise of keeping us “Safe” from fire and flu. They have links to Norgren and Israel Chemicals Limited.

Jeff Emery is the President, Global Fire Safety for Perimeter Solutions. Previously, he served as VP and General Manager of Industrial Automation for the Americas at Norgren. Prior to that, he spent 10 years with Scott Safety. Following 3M’s acquisition of Scott Safety, Emery led the global business unit within 3M through a period of significant growth. Jeff has served on the advisory board of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and Nevada Nano and Fire 20/20, a non-profit that promotes diversity in fire services. He earned his BA in Psychology from Augustana (IL) College, and an MBA from the University of Illinois.”



Kyle Sable is the Chief Financial Officer for Perimeter Solutions. He started his career at Perimeter Solutions as Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development for the Company. Prior to joining Perimeter Solutions, he served as Principal for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Banbury Partners. He has more than 20 years of investing and strategy experience in private and public companies across several Tiger Management-heritage investment funds and his time at Bain Capital Private Equity, after beginning his career at Bain & Company. Kyle holds a BBA with High Distinction from the University of Michigan and an MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School.



Noriko (Nori) Yokozuka is General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer for Perimeter Solutions. Prior to joining Perimeter Solutions, Nori served as General Counsel for ICL Americas. She previously worked as in-house counsel for a healthcare venture capital firm and family office in New York. Nori started her career with the Investment Management and Corporate groups at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Nori received her law degree from the University of Virginia – School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Yale University.



Ok. So now we’re clear on who has been pummeling us with garbage chemicals.

Here is their contact information should you care to investigate more:

And here is their HQ:

My hope is that multinational chemical corporations get sued out of business. We don’t need them. In fact, just stop spraying our neighborhoods with Roundup, and cut it with the aerial pesticide dumps, already!

Better yet? Identify all areas of your life that may use products like these and stop buying it. Post notices with health effects of active ingredients! Say something to the cashier or store managers. Little acts of info-sharing goes a LONG way when it’s repeated!

I fought to stop the spraying of RoundUp at one school many years ago by getting 400+ signatures from other parents. You can do the same! Do it! APPLY PRESSURE.



Contact your local U.S. Forest Service crew and share information with them. Ask if your “forest resiliency treatments” include glyphosate. Hint: they do. They spray and hack the shit out of our forests.



Inform your neighbors. Your voice and actions are more powerful than you know. OWN IT! It’s time to start that ripple effect. :)



Love, Kat







