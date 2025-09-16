I hosted Robert Brame in Tuolumne County back in August of 2024. Only a handful of people attended, to hear his thoughtful presentation on 42 fire aftermaths he had examined over his many years as a certified botanist and arborist.



After the recent fires in our neck of the woods (Tuolumne and Calaveras County), I had the pleasure of reuniting with Robert on his walkthrough of the Chinese Camp Fire Aftermath.

Here is a shortlist of temperatures that Robert shared with me, prior to our walkabout:



Auto Glass melts at 2500 degrees. That’s the starting point.

Aluminum and alloy rims start to melt at 1221 degrees.

Forest fires naturally top out at 1,472 degrees.

Plastic synthetics and rubber melts very quickly at low temperatures.

A forest fire cannot get above 1472 degrees unless you’re adding some type of accelerant.

*note: these files will not play in the Substack app or email because they are too large. Please copy the link for this post and paste into a browser to watch.

Here we find a blue plastic container that didn’t melt. Interesting, compared to the vehicles & aluminum.

Here is a Eucalyptus tree that burned at the base, but the leaves remained intact. Robert shares that eucalyptus leaves are some of the most combustible leaves he knows.

He mentions that even bull pine (Pinus ponderosa) and grey pine (Pinus sabiniana) needles are not burning, despite being so close to the ground during these fires and being highly ignitable.

He suggests that metal and water appear to be but not leaves and organic materials.

Here, he looks over some cypress family plants. “The sap itself was on fire,” and these trees “only burned at the trunks” (while the branches refused to ignite).



Polyester tires did NOT burn. Other tires burned right off the vehicles.

More melted rims. No rubber tires. He explains why some tires burn, and others do not:

More pictures:

Cars burned, but branches above did not. Dead wood did not burn…

Fences burn where the hardware sits. The fire doesn’t burn up from the grass, but starts with the metal. “The deepest burn is right where the screws are.”

We took many more pictures and videos. Too many to share in one post!



In the near future, I would like the opportunity to host him for another presentation in Tuolumne county. My hope is that anyone and everyone who has questions, criticisms, or simply a desire to connect with others who have lost their homes in California fires will make the time to attend.



Robert especially welcomes fire-fighters to come and listen, to share their experiences and even to share any potential criticisms with what Robert is presenting.



His lectures offer an opportunity for our community to have a healthy dialogue about these fires that are ravaging our homes.



You can find Robert’s interviews by searching for “Robert Brame” on channels like Rumble, Bitchute, and Substack. Again, he is a decades-old arborist and botanist. He has visited over 100 fire aftermaths and has been diligently documenting.



I admire his dedication to his examinations of fire aftermaths. May we all become better observers AND documenters after hearing his perspective.



