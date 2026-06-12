MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prometheus Sputnik's avatar
Prometheus Sputnik
4d

Imagine when only government have all the guns ?? Government always act like a tyrant - it sucks in the sick, disgusting, pedos, power hungry psychopaths..

But that seems like someone should just have gone to talk to them. Its funny they are protected by law against threats that will prevent them from doing their "job", but they are not automatically obliged and forced by law to actually do their job.

Reply
Share
Kevin Taylor's avatar
Kevin Taylor
3d

Ty Robben Part 1 side of his story shows he is a Patriot. I wish he was my neighbor. In the old days one cop would have resolved the eviction thing with him. The sad thing is that people are conditioned to see Special Police Forces operating like this. They disrupt the whole area for no reason. It is not acceptable to look the other way and allow this nonsense. I applaud you for posting this story.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mellow Kat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture