So this crazy eviction with the threat of chemical deployment just happened. Here is the report from the Union Desiscrate Democrat, who I have my own issues with for being a woefully woke-biased and superficial medium (that may be another vent for another time).

Here was the Facebook Post of local journalist, Alex MacLean:

Way to set the PUBLIC BIAS AGAINST TY, Alex! LAME!!!



Here is his article (which he felt was sooo important to share, he made it free):



The article goes on, so feel free to read it, here.



If you want to know more about who Ty Robben is and what he stands for, this is one part of a series where he breaks down his battles with “corruption” at local waste management facilities (overcharging or not properly discounting seniors). He filed a complaint, and claims that they essentially rejected/dismissed him.



As you all know, elected officials and people in power do NOT LIKE TO BE CALLED OUT. It’s imperative that we hold their feet to the fire, folks.



Next video: his fight to expose that our elected representatives do NOT have their public official bonds. The response was that officials can opt for personal insurance in lieu of bonds. I was unaware of ALL of this. The way those in power keep us under their thumbs is by promoting ignorance and calling people “conspiracy theorists.” Been there, done that.

Ty and John are currently being detained WITHOUT BAIL at the Dambacher Detention Center in Tuolumne County. Here are their charges (I had to copy & paste):



1. California Penal Code Section 71(a): It is a public offense to threaten a public or educational institution officer or employee with unlawful injury to cause them to do or refrain from doing an act in their duties. A first conviction is punishable by a fine not exceeding $10,000, imprisonment in county jail for not exceeding one year, or both.

2. California Penal Code § 602.5(a) defines standard aggravated trespass, which is entering or remaining in a noncommercial dwelling house, apartment, or other residential place without the consent of the owner, agent, or lawful possessor.

Classification : This is a misdemeanor offense.

Penalty: It is punishable by imprisonment in a county jail for not more than six months or by a fine of not more than $1,000, or both.

3. California Penal Code § 148(a)(1) is a misdemeanor that prohibits willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer or emergency medical technician in the performance of their duties.

Elements : Prosecutors must prove the defendant willfully interfered, the officer was lawfully performing duties, and the defendant knew or should have known the person was an officer.

Penalties : Conviction carries up to one year in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine .

Key Distinction: Unlike PC 69, this charge does not require force or violence; passive resistance (e.g., going limp) can suffice.

4. Penal Code 166(a)(4) is a California misdemeanor charge for criminal contempt of court, specifically defined as the willful failure to follow a lawful court order or willfully refusing to be sworn in as a witness.

Core Elements : Prosecutors must prove a lawful written order existed, you knew about it, you had the ability to comply, and you intentionally violated it.

Penalties : A standard conviction carries up to six months in county jail and a fine up to $1,000 . First-time offenders often receive informal probation instead of jail time.

Common Violations : This charge frequently applies to violations of child support orders , custody/visitation orders , or protective/restraining orders .

Key Defenses : Valid defenses include proving you did not know about the order, you were unable to comply (e.g., lack of funds for support), or the underlying order was unlawful or unconstitutional .

Distinction: Unlike probation violations, which are handled through revocation proceedings, PC 166(a)(4) is a separate criminal contempt charge. If the violation involves a domestic violence protective order, penalties can escalate, and repeat violent violations within seven years may become a wobbler (chargeable as a felony).

5. California Penal Code § 29800(a)(1) prohibits convicted felons, narcotics addicts, and individuals with specific misdemeanor histories from owning, purchasing, or possessing firearms. A violation is charged as a wobbler offense, punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison or jail, plus fines up to $10,000.

To secure a conviction, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that:

The defendant had a prior felony conviction, active felony warrant, or is a narcotics addict.

The defendant owned, purchased, received, or possessed a firearm (actual or constructive possession).

The defendant knew of the firearm’s presence at the time of possession.

Defenses often include lack of knowledge, temporary possession for disposal, or self-defense scenarios where the gun was taken to immediately surrender to police. While historically considered a strict liability statute regarding status, recent case law clarifies that the object must be designed to be used as a weapon (e.g., excluding certain flare guns) and that the ban is constitutional under the Second Amendment as consistent with historical traditions of regulating felons.



I’m concerned, folks. I don’t like seeing a SWAT vehicle and threats of chemical gassing for an eviction. It’s NOT how evictions are typically done. I see this as an egregious ABUSE of the Sheriff’s Department, and I have left a message to set up a time to share my concerns with Sheriff David Vasquez.



I want to remind everyone about the targeting of dissenting voices; the silencing of voices that criticize the mainstream narrative. It’s real. It happens. People who stand against tyranny are often doxxed, called “Crazy conspiracy theorists,” and/or “racist/extremist, etc” to keep the public from hearing what they have to say.



Remember:



I had friends arrested for GOING TO THE BEACH during the 2020 lockdowns.



Please check out one beach arrest that happened to my dear friend Theresa Buccola back in 2020, here. Make sure you watch her videos and interviews. We’re up against one helluva tyrannical system, peeps. We need to hold our enforcement agencies’ feet to the FUCKING FIRE. Here her stories on CORRUPT COPS and JUDGES and COURTS on her YouTube Channel:

Once you hear her story, hearing someone proclaim, “they’ve been ARRESTED before!” no longer holds the same weight for me, considering I know some of the f-ed up rules set during those times that NEEDED TO BE CHALLENGED.



If you wish to contact the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Department, do so here.



I think Ty and John could stand to hear some words of encouragement right now.



Love, Kat



NOTE: I will be updating this as time permits. Ty forwarded me on some of his emails to the county, and I regret that I never had the time to read. I was fighting my own battles of corruption. :)



I hope to share some PDF’s and more. For now, just go to Ty Robben’s YouTube to learn more.

Screenshot of his channel below: