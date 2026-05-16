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Darling Crimson's avatar
Darling Crimson
6d

Splendid! You always make me smile by the things that you do in this Life! You are a real inspiration and a spirit who really refreshes my soul! Much Love Kat. Thank you for sharing this Living Blessing :)

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Jim's avatar
Jim
6d

Mama bird. Heart warming to see.

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