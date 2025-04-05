My point of sharing this is to INSPIRE YOU to do your own investigation. WE must be the documenters & observers and bring light to the complete and utter theft and fraud at the hands of our gub’ment. Since I’ve got your ear, I thought I’d bring this back up:



Back in October 2020, I was reading through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act). This was a $2.2 TRILLION DOLLAR stimulus bill passed by Congress and SIGNED INTO LAW by President Donald Trump (on March 27th, 2020).

Reading through the bill was tedious as F, but worth it. Folks, we don’t need to wait for DOGE if we simply take the time to read the fine print. We’re being robbed blind.



I wanted to share my old efforts to dig into some of the strange payouts I found within the text. Yes, I printed it.

”H.R. 749-297 Government Accountability Office Salaries and Expenses:

For an additional amount for “Salaries and Expenses”, $20,000,000 to remain available until expended, to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for audits and investigations and for reimbursement of the TINY FINDINGS CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER for salaries for employees, as authorized by this Act….”

Here it is in the text of H.R. 748 text:

I decided to look up the Tiny Findings Child Development Center, and look what I found. A tiny center with an outdated website that claims they serve up to 110 children from 3 months through Pre-K. What is going on, here? Am I reading this incorrectly? $20,000,000? You’d think they’d have a better website. Looks more like a SHELL COMPANY to me. FRAUD at the GAO? Noooooo. Neverrrrrrr.

Hmm. What does does the building look like from above?

Looks cozy. No outdoor play space to be found. Hmm. Anyone live in D.C. who wishes to pop on over to check out the Tiny Findings Child Development Center in-person?

Tiny Findings is located in the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) building.

Tiny Findings Child Development Center

441 G Street, NW, Room 1184

Washington, DC 20548

Telephone: (202) 512-3122 | Fax: (202) 512-4590

E-mail: admin@tinyfindingscdc.org



I made a few calls. :) Here is the first one:

Then I spoke to Christina from Tiny Findings. She didn’t like my so she hung up.

Here is link to my summary of findings in a video I made in 2020 about this. Please watch it when you have a chance.



For those interested in some of the expenditures, here are a few screenshots of how the $2.2 Trillion dollars flowed.

Some interesting payouts include NOAA, the National Science Foundation (NSF, hugely behind solar radiation management & other weather modification), The Smithsonian, “public broadcasting,” the “Corporation” for Public Broadcasting, and more. Enjoy!



The Department of Education (wow): Almost $31 BILLION DOLLARS. What a payout.



Aviation workers/cargo/passenger/contractors: $25,000,000,000. THAT IS IN BILLIONS.

There is a CORPORATION for Public Broadcasting? Gotta keep the peeps under a spell, right?

House of Representatives and other federal employees:

How much does a library really need?

Hmm. $50 MILLION for this?

Ahh. Those public health & social services departments needed $27 BILLION DOLLARS to force you to muzzle/test/inject. And to pay for those bioweapons. Nice.

Why would $90,000,000 be transferred to the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program?

$500,000,000 for public health services including $45,000,000 for child welfare? $25,000,000 for activities under the Runaway/Homeless Youth Act?

Wow.

$900,000,000 for “Low Income Home Energy Assistance?” What?

“Program Management” for Medicare & Medicaid:

Health SURVEILLANCE & program support:

Office of the Director….is this for the NIH?

Also at the NIH: the National Library of Medicine.

NIAID (Fauci) received $706,000,000?

Ugh. The money sure flowed to the NIH.

Now we’re into the Dept. of Agriculture:

The SMITHSONIAN Institution needed $7,500,000 for salaries & expenses?

Ok, Social Security Admin:

$25,000,000 Architect of the Capitol?

Of course, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission makes $“3,3”00,000.

An independent federal agency needs a cool $75,000,000 to get through.

HHS secured a slick $4.3 BILLION DOLLARS to FAIL US with the CONVID BALONEY.

Bureau of Reclamation (involved in cloud seeding, btw) needed over $12,000,000 to function. Look up Project SKYWATER.

Another Foundation: $75,000,000.

Defense Working Capital Funds:

Dept of the Treasury:

More HHS Baloney:

TSA gets a cool $100,000,000. The Coast Guard gets $180,400,000.

Here are the small business loans (debt on your shoulders, you realize):

John. F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts needed $25,000,000? Why?

Supreme court, $6,000,000 in Salaries and Expenses.

More bloated Military expenditures:

NASA (occult fraudsters):

One BILLION for defense act purchases. Gag me.

Defense HEALTH needs nearly $4 billion? Good god.

Election Interference Assistance.

More Military:



FEMA:

DEA

DHS

FBI Salaries and Expenses:

Operation of Indian Programs? Public safety and “Justice?”



National Guard:

NOAA gets $20,000,000 for RESEARCH and more:

EPA didn’t get all that much, interestingly.

The F.C.C.

Office of Personnel Management:

More money for Indian Education Programs. Hmm.



More money for ENERGY PROGRAMS:

Air Force needs to stay (well)- fed. $482,125,000.

Postal Service was allowed to borrow $10 BILLION.

Capital “Improvement and Maintenance?”

CISA and FEMA:

More for the Navy: Operation and Maintenance (they’re all over the map, here):

NSF. Note: NSF has supported Solar Radiation Research. They’ve partnered with the Simons Foundation to explore SRM, Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI), Marine Cloud Brightening (MCB) and Cirrus Cloud Thinning (CCT) to modify our weather.

FDA Salaries & Expenses:

Treasury Relief Fund? $150 BILLION DOLLARS?

Who is the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership: (NIST)

$100,000,000 for Federal Prison system, salaries, & expenses:

Public Works & Economic Development gets $1.5 BILLION?

SNAP receives over $15 BILLION to partner with big poison food allies.

Office of Inspector General:

Again, a $2.2 TRILLION dollar blowout.



Folks, this is just ONE of many examples of how we’ve been routinely screwed over after a manufactured “Emergency.” Do you see how this works?



Why, oh WHY do we continue to pay taxes?



I’m hoping that the more you learn, the more you realize what we need to DO. Strength in numbers. We outnumber them. Starve the beast.



Love, Kat