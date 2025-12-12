“News reports” like this really blow my mind. They really believe we’re stupid.

They expect the public to believe that 70 birds suddenly showed up and died on the same day from bird flu on a baseball field of a school campus. Source.



They’re setting the stage for more widespread panic over a mass poisoning blamed on a “virus.”

These birds were poisoned or impacted by something in the immediate area. No doubt about it. Will the Ohio Department of Agriculture do a proper investigation into potential sources of this sudden die-off on a school campus?



Was the campus sprayed with pesticides? Was there a wildlife rabies vaccine drop in the area and perhaps the birds feasted on poisoned animal carcasses? Were cell towers recently installed/upgraded? Are there any Dept of Energy Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) facilities nearby?



This is not death resulting from bird flu. This is something else. Will we ever get the truth?



I contacted the Division of Animal Health:

8995 East Main Street

Reynoldsburg, OH 43069

Phone: 614-728-6220.



I was transferred to Ohio’s Dept of Natural Resources: DNR. 614-728-6220.

Please give them a call and demand a real investigation. The PCR tests are BOGUS. The bird flu is BOGUS. These birds died from some other exposure, and we’re not buying their pathetic narrative.



Listen to what this bumbling moron had to say. 4 minutes and 27 seconds in.



As far as I’m concerned, these news outlets are defunct.

People magazine:

WHIO 7 news.

WLWT.

AOL.

FOX19

Yahoo

KNewz

These agencies aren’t ethically investigative and lack journalistic integrity.



They’re here to spread fear, which leads to the spending of millions on bird flu vaccines and more harmful interventions for wildlife. This virus fear-mongering is such a racket. Call them on it.



Krista Rose (with a Communications background) is the SPOKESPERSON for Clermont County Public Health. She was the “expert” they referred me to when I called. She didn’t answer.

The office number to reach Krista Rose is: 513-732-7499.

Address: 2275 Bauer Rd #300, Batavia, OH 45103







Krista Rose claims that “given the potential risk to public health, we worked with our state partners to arrange testing. … On Friday, Dec. 5, two birds are being delivered to a state animal laboratory for testing.”



Hmmm. Riiiiight. Hand it off to a the NVSL Laboratory in Ames, IA for “testing,” with ties to…Plum Island? Yep.

The testing for bird flu will be done at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa. This lab has a history linked to creepy conspiracy-linked PLUM ISLAND Animal Disease Center:



“In 1984, diagnostic activities at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center located on Plum Island, New York, were transferred to APHIS supervision. Named the Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, it became part of the NVSL.”



Link to this interview for those interested in a lame promo video about DHS’s Plum Island scientist talking about keeping America Safe.



Watch THIS LINK for more info on Plum Island experimentation. Biological warfare, anyone?

Here is the Ohio Dept. Of Wildlife staff/contact information:

Of course, you have a military dude at the helm:



These agencies are DEFUNCT. Useless. Money-grubbing, agenda-pushing MORONS.

Call them on it

Here is the Director for the Ohio Dept. of Ag. Tag him in this post. Tell him to encourage a REAL investigation of the death of these vultures. Anyone with half of a brain cell knows that birds don’t up and die at the same time and in the same place in 24 hours. This stinks.

Do you know why they’re lying to us? MONEY. They want the excuse to purchase MORE VACCINES. If they can’t get the bioweapon jabs into the people, they’ll come for our livestock and wildlife.





Eyes open, folks. Pay attention. Starve the beast to cut them off. Stop paying taxes and cut these government cronies off. Aren’t you sick of paying into the Harmaceutical industry? Start raising your own beef/turkey/chickens. Get away from this toxic, disgusting system.



Love, Kat





